Impaired driver charged after crashing in South Glengarry Twp.

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid impaired driver charges after responding to a single-vehicle collision.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash on July 30th, 2023 shortly before 4:30 p.m. on County Road 17 in South Glengarry Township.

After an investigation, the driver, 27-year-old Alexander Primeau-Wilson from Cornwall was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on September 6th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray