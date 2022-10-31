Impaired driver charged after crashing into ditch in Laurentian Valley

Ontario Provincial Police from the Upper Ottawa Valley has arrested and charged an Ottawa resident after a single-vehicle collision in Laurentian Valley Township. The incident took place on October 26th, 2022 around 10:00 p.m. when police received a report of a possible impaired driver who had crashed into a ditch on Round Lake Road.

The driver was arrested at the scene after police determined he was impaired. Officers also seized a quantity of drugs in the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 51-year-old Steven Mockett, from Ottawa was charged with the following offences;

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired

- Possession of a schedule I substance

The accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on December 6, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray