Impaired driver charged crashing in parking lot in Pembroke's west end
Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an Eganville resident with impaired driving after an incident in the west end of Pembroke.
Police say on March 12th, 2023 at approximately 1:00 p.m., police responded after it was reported a vehicle struck a snowbank and retaining wall in a parking lot on Pembroke Street West. Officers located the vehicle and driver in the parking lot and as part of the investigation a Roadside Screening Device was utilized. The driver was taken to the detachment for further testing.
As a result of the invesitgation, the 23-year-old driver, Jordan Laronde was charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus
- Novice driver - BAC above zero
OPP say the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 18th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
