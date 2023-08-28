Impaired driver charged crashing into car on Parkdale Ave.

Brockville Police Service has made an arrest after an impaired driving incident in the city. Police explain that on August 21st, 2023 around 3:00 p.m. they received a call of a motor vehicle collision at Parkedale Avenue and Windsor Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and an investigation revealed that a 48-year-old, female driver, struck another vehicle from behind. It was also determined through field sobriety and Drug Recognition Expert testing that the driver in question was impaired by drugs.

Police say the drugs were believed to be a combination of prescription medication. Her vehicle was impounded, her driver's licence was suspended and charged with operation while impaired by drugs. She was released with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray