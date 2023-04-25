Impaired driver charged crashing into ditch in Greater Napanee

Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a local motorist with impaired driving after an incident in Greater Napanee.

OPP explain that on April 23rd, 2023 around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on County Road 8 near Little Creek Road. Police say the vehicle had struck a guardrail and then exited the roadway, going down an embankment into the ditch.

In an attempt to get back on the road, the vehicle damaged a fence on private property, ending up stuck. Officers at the scene determined that the driver was showing signs of impairment and the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for processing.

As a result, the driver 22-year-old Logan Heard from Picton, Ontario was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drug

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

Police say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on May 9th, 2023. His licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray