Impaired driver charged crashing into ditch in Laurentian Valley Twsp. Ont.

A resident of Mansfield, Quebec is facing several charges after a single-vehicle collision on the morning of January 7, 2023. Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the collision at approximately 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 148 and Greenwood Road in Laurentian Valley Township.

The involved vehicle failed to stop at the intersection, left the roadway, and came to rest in the ditch. OPP says that no injuries were reported in the crash. Police located the driver at the scene and as part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was used. The driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of this investigation 28-year-old Marc-Andre Labine-Duval has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and Highway Traffic Act (HTA) offences:

- Operation while impaired (alcohol)

- Operation while impaired (blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus)

- Disobey stop sign (fail to stop)

- Drive motor vehicle (no licence)

The accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on February 14, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray