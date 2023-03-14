Impaired driver charged crashing into ditch on Hwy.17

Ontario Provincial Police say a resident of Horton Township is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Petawawa. On March 11th, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m. members of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to the collision after a westbound vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Police say that the driver involved in the crash was not injured. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Kelsey Ann Wallwork has been charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

The accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 18th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray