Impaired driver charged crashing into ditch on residential property in Newburgh, Ont.
Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired driving after they drove into the ditch.
OPP explained that this happened on September 22nd, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., when L&A County OPP officers received a call of a vehicle that was swerving all over the road and had crashed into a ditch in a residential area.
This had occurred on Academy Street in Newburgh. Officers at the scene say the lone female driver of the vehicle was showing signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested. There were no injuries to the driver and no damage to residential property.
As a result of the investigation that followed, the driver, 61-year-old Patricia Stone from Newburgh was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
OPP says the accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on October 10th, 2023. The accused's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
