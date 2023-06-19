Impaired driver charged crashing into ditch on Waverly Dr.

Brockville Police Service has released information on an impaired driver that that crashed into a ditch in the City. Police say on June 15th, 2023 around 11:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the vehicle that had crashed into the ditch along Waverly Drive.

Officers attended the scene and located the 57-year-old female driver that was still inside. Paramedics attended the scene and treated any injuries, she did not have to be taken to the hospital.

Officers had a conversation with a female and noticed that she was under the influence of alcohol and believed to be impaired. She was placed under arrest and taken to the Brockville Police Service for further testing. There, she provided breath samples which confirmed that she was impaired.

The vehicle was impounded, the driver's licence was suspended and charged with operation while impaired and operated with a blood alcohol concentration over 80mg.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray