Impaired driver charged during RIDE program in Prince Edward County, Ont

The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver following a RIDE program. The incident took place on Friday, December 30th, 2022 shortly after 3:30 a.m. while officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 62 in Rossmore.

Officers spoke with the driver of a vehicle and an approved screening device was administered. Police say that as a result of further investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

32-year-old, Michael Wilson from Belleville was charged with operation while impaired and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days and driver's licence suspended for 90 days. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on January 25, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray