Impaired driver charged during traffic stop on Highway 60

An impaired driver has been charged in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce. Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe reported that on February 7th, 2023 just after 11:00 a.m.they conducted a traffic stop on Highway 60.

Officers reported that as part of the following investigation, the driver was transported for testing. As a result, 53-year-old Elisabeth Phinney from Cobden was arrested and charged, they face the following charges:

- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

- Operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was seized and suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray