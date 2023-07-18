Impaired driver charged fleeing the scene after crashing into house in Renfrew
Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew are releasing information on a motor vehicle collision that resulted in several charges being laid in the Town of Renfrew.
Police say on July 13th, 2023 around 8:30 a.m. OPP responded to the crash on Ragland Street South after they received several reports that a vehicle had stuck a house and the driver fled on foot.
Police say officers attended the scene to find a severely damaged vehicle, unoccupied. The vehicle struck a hydro pole and carport of a house. Renfrew Fire Department and Renfrew County EMS also attended the scene. Officers confirmed that there was only one vehicle occupant at the time of the collision.
The responding officers were able to locate the driver, who they say fled the scene and got into another vehicle nearby. As a result, the man behind the wheel, 50-year-old Philip John Munford from Calabogie was charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - Blood drug alcohol concentration
- Resisting a peace officer
- Assaulting a peace officer
- Dangerous operation
- Failure to comply with a probation order
OPP says the accused was held for bail.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew OPP raise over $6,000 for local Food Bank through charity golf tournamentThe First Annual 911 Swing for the Cause Charity Golf Tournament welcomed local first responders and community members to the Renfrew Golf Club, raising over $6,000 for the Renfrew and District Food Bank.
-
Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation celebrates "Giving Garden" anniversaryAs a unique way for donors to honour a loved one and show their support for the hospital, the PRHF launched their "Giving Garden" one year ago, and the Foundation has expressed that the initiative has been a tremendous success.
-
Impaired driver charged fleeing the scene of two-vehicle crashA 36-year-old from Kanata, Ontario is facing several charges after Renfrew OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash in Ragland Street South in the Town of Renfrew.
-
North Stormont resident charged for child luringA 37-year-old from North Stormont is facing charges for child luring after an extensive OPP investigation into an incident from February 2023.
-
Activities highlighted at "All About the River" event at Morrisburg WaterfrontCommunity partners came together to support environmental events at Morrisburg Waterfront to showcase cost-effective recreational opportunities for families and visitors along the St. Lawrence River.
-
18-year-old charged with weapon possession, police respond to fearful phone callAn 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police responded to a call from a concerned resident, saying the young man was planning to attend their residence and stab them.
-
OPP request public assistance identifying man of interestAfter several break-and-enters and stolen vehicles, L&A OPP is asking for help from the public to identify a man of interest in the ongoing investigation.
-
Rockwood Asylum featured in new exhibit at the Museum of Health CareA temporary exhibit has opened at the Museum of Health Care in Kingston, showing the extensive history of the Rockwood Asylum, as well as its continued impact on modern healthcare in the city.
-
Kingston Police make arrest following extensive Assault InvestigationIn connection to several incidents in 2021, Kingston Police have arrested and charged an individual with multiple charges relating to sexual assault and uttering threats.