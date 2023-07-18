Impaired driver charged fleeing the scene after crashing into house in Renfrew

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew are releasing information on a motor vehicle collision that resulted in several charges being laid in the Town of Renfrew.

Police say on July 13th, 2023 around 8:30 a.m. OPP responded to the crash on Ragland Street South after they received several reports that a vehicle had stuck a house and the driver fled on foot.

Police say officers attended the scene to find a severely damaged vehicle, unoccupied. The vehicle struck a hydro pole and carport of a house. Renfrew Fire Department and Renfrew County EMS also attended the scene. Officers confirmed that there was only one vehicle occupant at the time of the collision.

The responding officers were able to locate the driver, who they say fled the scene and got into another vehicle nearby. As a result, the man behind the wheel, 50-year-old Philip John Munford from Calabogie was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - Blood drug alcohol concentration

- Resisting a peace officer

- Assaulting a peace officer

- Dangerous operation

- Failure to comply with a probation order



OPP says the accused was held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray