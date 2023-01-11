Impaired driver charged following complaints from Trenton business
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged the driver of a vehicle following a complaint of a suspected impaired driver. The occured on January 7, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., when Quinte West OPP responded to a complaint from an employee of a Trenton Business.
An employee at the business said they suspected the customer may have been under the influence of alcohol when they departed the business in a vehicle. Officers located the driver and following the use of a roadside screening device the accused was arrested. The accused was then transported to the Quinte West OPP Detachment for further testing where their blood alcohol levels were determined to be well above the legal limit.
As a result of this investigation, 31-year-old David Skibinsky from Quinte West has been charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on January 26, 2023. Additionally, the vehicle was impounded for seven days, and their license was suspended for 90 days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
