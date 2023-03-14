Impaired driver charged in two-vehicle collision in Augusta Tsp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Grenville have charged one person after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401. Police report that on March, 12th, 2023 at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the crash in the Township of Augusta.

OPP says there were no injuries to any of the parties involved. However, police say as a result of the investigation one of the drivers was arrested.

A 39-year-old driver named Vladimir Parabina, from Bois-Des-Filion, Quebec was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Police say the driver was released and is scheduled to appear at the Brockville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray