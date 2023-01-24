iHeartRadio
-1°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Impaired driver charged on snowmobile trail in Embrun, Ont.


snowmobile trail

Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a motorist for impaired driving on a snowmobile trail in Embrun. Officers responded to the complaint on the local trail shortly after 2:30 p.m. on January 21st, 2023.

OPP reported that during the investigation, the officer arrested and transported the driver to the detachment for further testing. As a result, 47-year-old Marek Hercun from Embrun was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 
- Operation while impaired - alcohol 

The motorist received a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the vehicle was also impounded for seven days. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12