Impaired driver charged on snowmobile trail in Embrun, Ont.

Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a motorist for impaired driving on a snowmobile trail in Embrun. Officers responded to the complaint on the local trail shortly after 2:30 p.m. on January 21st, 2023.

OPP reported that during the investigation, the officer arrested and transported the driver to the detachment for further testing. As a result, 47-year-old Marek Hercun from Embrun was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

The motorist received a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the vehicle was also impounded for seven days. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray