Impaired driver charged parking vehicle in private parking lot in Laurentian Valley Twp.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver following a suspicious vehicle complaint in Laurentian Valley Township.

OPP explained that on May 16th, 2023 just after 7:30 a.m., OPP received a suspicious vehicle complaint regarding a private parking lot in Laurentian Valley Twp. The vehicle was located, and during the course of the investigation a Roadside Screening Device was utilized. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result, OPP says the person behind the wheel, 42-year-old Cory Strickland from Orleans was charged with impaired operation.

OPP says the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 13, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray