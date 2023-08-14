Impaired driver charged passing out behind the wheel in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in an impaired driving investigation after getting a call from a local business.

OPP explain that on August 11th, 2023 around 1:00 a.m. officers responded to a business on Monogram Place in Quinte West for reports of an unconscious person in the driver's seat of a motor vehicle. Police say an investigation led to the driver being arrested.

The person behind the wheel was identified as 29-year-old Ali Sebti from Richmond Hill. They are facing the following charges:

- Operation while impaired - Alcohol or drugs

- Failure to comply with probation order - Three counts

- Driving while under suspension

- Having cannabis readily available to the driver

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on August 31, 2023. Additionally, the vehicle was impounded for seven days, and their licence was suspended for 90 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray