Impaired driver charged passing out behind the wheel in Quinte West, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in an impaired driving investigation after getting a call from a local business.
OPP explain that on August 11th, 2023 around 1:00 a.m. officers responded to a business on Monogram Place in Quinte West for reports of an unconscious person in the driver's seat of a motor vehicle. Police say an investigation led to the driver being arrested.
The person behind the wheel was identified as 29-year-old Ali Sebti from Richmond Hill. They are facing the following charges:
- Operation while impaired - Alcohol or drugs
- Failure to comply with probation order - Three counts
- Driving while under suspension
- Having cannabis readily available to the driver
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on August 31, 2023. Additionally, the vehicle was impounded for seven days, and their licence was suspended for 90 days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Record numbers from "Kids and Cop Fishing Derby" in Pembroke, Ont.104 kids joined members of the local police and Ontario Provincial Police at the Pembroke waterfront on Saturday, August 12th to take part in the annual kids, Cops and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby.
-
Brockville Railway Tunnel recognized for TripAdvisor 2023 Traveler's Choice AwardTripAdvisor the world's largest travel guide platform has announced the Brockville Railway Tunnel as a Travelers’ Choice award winner for 2023 after looking back at the last 12 months of consistently strong reviews.
-
Construction nearly 30% complete at G. Tackaberry and Family Home in AthensAround two years before the projected opening, construction crews and developers say the G. Tackaberry and Family Home on the campus of Maple View Lodge in Athens is nearly 30% complete.
-
New documentary and film screening in Rideau Lakes Twp.Continuing a successful partnership with local historian and filmmaker Allison Margot Smith, the Township of Rideau Lakes has launched a new documentary and film screening on August 25th, 2023 at the Old Town Hall in Delta.
-
SLPC prepares for spooky season with pumpkins and phantomsThe lineup of Halloween events has been announced by the St. Lawrence Parks Commission ahead of the spooky season. Pumpkinferno returns to Upper Canada Village and Kingston Pen, as well as Fort Fright at Fort Henry.
-
Vehicle stolen from Toronto area recovered in L&A CountyA 37-year-old from Vaudreull-Dorion, Quebec was arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a vehicle stolen from the Toronto area that was potentially travelling East on Highway 401.
-
Renfrew man charged breaching probation, trespassing with drugsA 37-year-old from Renfrew is facing charges for breaching probation, trespassing, and being in possession of drugs after an unwanted person complaint was made to OPP on Bank Street North in the Town of Renfrew.
-
Local charged as OPP investigate break and enter in Madawaska Valley Twp.A local 41-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township is facing a charge of breaking and entering after Ontario Provincial Police were called to a residence on Dunn Street in the Township.
-
Citizen of the Year announced by Chamber of CommerceLong-time community supporter and volunteer Tom Russell has been named Citizen of the Year by The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce outstanding achievements and making a positive difference in the local community.