Impaired driver charged striking hydro pole in Stone Mills Twp.

Ontario Provincial Police from Lennox and Addington County have charged a driver after crashing in Stone Mills Township. Police say on June 12th, 2023 around 11:00 p.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had just driven off the road and struck a hydro pole on Curl Road.

Officers located the lone driver of the vehicle at a nearby residence. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash but was showing signs of impairment and an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the driver 26-year-old Trevor Babcock from Yarker was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

OPP says the accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on July 4th, 2023. The accused's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray