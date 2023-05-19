Impaired driver charged striking spouse with vehicle in Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Grenville has released information on an arrest that resulted from a domestic dispute in Prescott. OPP says on May 13th, 2023 around 8:00 p.m., officers were called when a 49-year-old Prescott resident has been struck by a car while walking on the sidewalk.

Police say the driver was in a domestic relationship with the victim. After officers arrived at the scene, the driver was arrested and taken to a nearby detachment for further testing. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As a result, the 54-year-old accused from Augusta was charged with the following offences:

- Operation causing bodily harm

- Assault with a weapon - spousal

- Aggravated Assault - spousal

- Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

OPP says the driver was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray