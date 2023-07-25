Impaired driver charged stunt driving in Quinte West, Ont

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in an impaired driving investigation.

OPP explain that on July 21st, 2023 around 9:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Telephone Road in Quinte West. Officers were dispatched after observing a traffic violation. The vehicle was pulled over and the driver was arrested.

After a brief investigation the driver, 31-year-old Kyle Mead from Toronto was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - Blood alcohol concentration

- Stunt Driving (excessive speed)

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on August 10th, 2023. Additionally, the vehicle was impounded for seven days, and their licence was suspended for 90 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray