Impaired driver charged, two people airlifted to hospital after serious collision

One person has been charged with impaired driving offences after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious collision in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce. OPP explain that on April 10th, 2023 shortly before 5:00 p.m. members of the Killaloe, Renfrew, and Upper Ottawa Valley Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted by Renfrew County Ambulance and the Bonnechere Valley and North Algona Wilberforce Fire Services responded to the single vehicle collision involving a passenger car on Grist Mill Road, near Wilkens Road, in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

Police say the driver of the passenger car lost control resulting in a rollover collision. A 40-year-old passenger from Admaston-Bromley Township was airlifted to hospital by ORNG with life-threatening injuries while a second 23-year-old passenger from Admaston-Bromley Township was transported to hospital by paramedics and later airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver was uninjured in the crash.

As part of the following investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, 24-year-old Dalton Kilby-McClure from Eganville was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

- Operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood

- Impaired operation causing bodily harm (two counts)

Police say the accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Killaloe on May 10th, 2023. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray