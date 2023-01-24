Impaired driver charged while sleeping behind the wheel on County Road 40

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after an officer was conducting a patrol of a commuter lot. The patrol took place on January 20th, 2023 at approximately 1:00 p.m., when Quinte West OPP was on the County Road 40 commuter parking lot when they located a person sleeping behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

Following the administration of an Approved Screening Device (ASD), the accused was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

The following investigation resulted in 35-year-old Ronald Allen from Brighton, being arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood concentration

- Have care and control of a motor vehicle - cannabis readily available

- Have care and control of a motor vehicle - liquor readily available

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on February 22nd, 2023. Additionally, the vehicle they were operating was impounded for seven days, and their license was suspended for 90 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray