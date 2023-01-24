Impaired driver flees the scene of crash in Prince Edward County, Ont.

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) dealt with more impaired-related offences over the weekend. Taking place on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers received a report of a motor vehicle collision on County Road 4 in Picton.

The report stated one vehicle had left the scene. Officers located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. An approved screening device was administered and as a result, the driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing. Resulting in 53-year-old, Lee Kelly from Prince Edward County, being charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired

- Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration

- Dangerous operation

OPP says the driver was released on an undertaking and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 15th, 2023. They also had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray