Impaired driver stopped travelling on Hwy. 417 in Arnprior

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew have laid impaired driving charges after responding to a traffic complaint on Highway 417.

OPP explains that they received the call around 7:00 a.m. on August 20th, 2023. Officers arrived on the Highway, where the vehicle in question was travelling eastbound in the Town of Arnprior.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and stop the driver. Once the person behind the wheel was spoken to, the driver 30-year-old Alexandra Poliquin from Ottawa was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Possession of Schedule 1 Substance- other drugs

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on September 20th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray