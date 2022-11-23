Impaired driver with false license charged in Quinte West

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Quinte West has charged a Belleville woman with impaired driving. The incident took place on November 18th, 2022 when officers conducted a traffic stop around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 401. The vehicle was heading east near County Road 40 when officers received reports of a vehicle driving all over the road.

The car was pulled over and the following investigation resulted in the driver being arrested after she demonstrated signs of alcohol impairment. The accused was transported to the Belleville Police station for further testing where their blood alcohol levels were determined to be well above the legal limit.

As a result of the investigation, 57-year-old Mary Galaski, from Quinte West was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

- Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

- Possess more than one license

- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville in December 2022. Additionally, their vehicle was impounded for seven days and their driver's license was suspended for 90 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray