Impaired driver with false license charged in Quinte West
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Quinte West has charged a Belleville woman with impaired driving. The incident took place on November 18th, 2022 when officers conducted a traffic stop around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 401. The vehicle was heading east near County Road 40 when officers received reports of a vehicle driving all over the road.
The car was pulled over and the following investigation resulted in the driver being arrested after she demonstrated signs of alcohol impairment. The accused was transported to the Belleville Police station for further testing where their blood alcohol levels were determined to be well above the legal limit.
As a result of the investigation, 57-year-old Mary Galaski, from Quinte West was charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration
- Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor
- Possess more than one license
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville in December 2022. Additionally, their vehicle was impounded for seven days and their driver's license was suspended for 90 days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Junior Farmers Bottle Drive for local food banksBottle Drive organized by Renfrew County Junior Farmers' raises funds for The Phoenix Centre and local food banks. Drop-offs are set up for Saturday, November 26th at Cobden Fairgrounds with pick-ups available from Arnprior to Petawawa.
-
Inaugural session of Renfrew County CouncilLocal municipal representatives from Renfrew County taking the Oath of Office at the inaugural session of the Renfrew County Council.
-
Aquatarium Holiday Train back on the tracksYou can take a ride around the River of Lights in Brockville on the Aquatarium Holiday Train starting the weekend of November 25th and running every weekend until the end of the year.
-
Youth called to shovel driveways for volunteer hoursAfter a local Volunteer Centre received a flood of calls with a weekend dump of snow, High School students are being invited to pick up the shovel and help a neighbour while working on their community volunteer hours.
-
Fentanyl among drugs seized in South Glengarry traffic stopOntario Provincial Police in South Glengarry has arrested and charged the driver and passenger in the traffic stop, after several drugs were seized from the vehicle, including cocaine and fentanyl.
-
Kingston Police search for two suspects using a stolen debit cardPolice look for two suspects after using a debit card stolen from a garage earlier in November. The suspects were captured on a security camera while using the stolen card at multiple North End stories.
-
Christmas lawn decorations raise funds for Humane SocietyA local Kingston couple decorates their front lawn with a Christmas display to bring holiday cheer and raise funds for the Humane Society.
-
Vehicle crashes into Pembroke Regional HospitalOntario Provincial Police and Pembroke Fire Department responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Pembroke Regional Hospital's tower D. No injuries were reported and it did not cause issues with hospital systems.
-
Stunt driver charged travelling 118 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone30-year-old driver from Gatineau was charged with stunt driving after being stopped travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.