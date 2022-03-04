Impaired driving causing bodily harm charge after collision in west end

Kingston Police have charged a man with impaired driving causing bodily harm after a serious collision in the west end.

Police responded to the collision on March 2nd at around 3:25 p.m. on Hwy. 2 between Clarke Rd. and Westbrook Rd.

Reports received by police say a black Volkswagen Tiguan was seen driving erratically and swerving between both lanes before crossing the centre line and striking a vehicle.

Police say the victim, a 45-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the collision and was trapped inside the heavily damaged vehicle.

Kingston Fire and Rescue extracted the victim from the vehicle. She was sent to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man from Laval, Que. faces the following charges:

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

Impaired operation of a conveyance while exceeding blood alcohol concentration

Two counts of resisting a peace officer

According to police, they received multiple reports from witnesses saying they first observed the black Volkswagon Tiguan, with business decals on the side and Quebec license plates, driving erratically eastbound on Hwy. 401 near Deseronto. The vehicle then exited off the highway at the Odessa exit.

Anyone with information about the driving behaviour of the accused leading up and at the time of the collision is asked to contact Constable Joanne Geikie at 613-549-4660 ext. 6307 or via email at jgeikie@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Kingston Police's general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.