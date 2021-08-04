Impaired driving charges against Prescott man

A Prescott man faces impaired driving charges after police allege he failed to stop at the scene of a collision.

Grenville County OPP says at around 12:40 p.m. on August 3rd, officers received reports of a motor vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of a collision after colliding with another vehicle. A short time later, witnesses reported the same vehicle crashing into a hydro police at an intersection on Edward St. in the Town of Prescott.

Police after the vehicle came to a stop on East St., witnesses ran over and removed the keys from the ignition of the vehicle.

Officers arrived and spoke with the driver. They determined it was an impaired driving investigation.

72-year-old William Porteous of Prescott, Ontario was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs - Contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure to stop after accident - Contrary to Section 320.16(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I substance - Contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Fail to report accident - Contrary to Section 199(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Fail to remain - Contrary to Section 200(1)(a) of the HTA

Porteous is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court on September 10th.