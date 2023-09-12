Impaired driving charges laid after serious three-vehicle collision on Hwy.17

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious three-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Laurentian Hills Township.

Police say the collision occurred on September 8th, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Highway 17 between Rons Lane and Duck Point Trail. Preliminary investigation indicated that an eastbound passenger vehicle collided with a westbound pickup truck. A third vehicle was involved after being struck by debris from the collision, police say its occupants were not injured.

An occupant of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics and later transferred to an Ottawa-area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the driver and two passengers of the eastbound passenger vehicle sustained minor injuries. They were assessed and released at the scene by paramedics.

As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver of the eastbound passenger vehicle was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of this incident and extensive investigation, 30-year-old Akshay Deep Singh from Etobicoke was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

- Operation causing bodily harm

OPP says the accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 17th, 2023. Their driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray