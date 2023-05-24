Impaired man charged assaulting mother and stealing her vehicle in Picton, Ont.

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged an individual after responding to a family dispute.

OPP explain that on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 around 9:00 p.m. officers received a call for service in Picton where an individual had assaulted his mother and stolen her vehicle. During the interaction, damage was caused to the house.

Police say the man had left the scene before officers arrived, but later returned to the area. It was later learned that the man was operating his mother's vehicle after consuming alcohol.

As a result, the man, a 31-year-old from Yarker was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Assault

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Taking a motor vehicle without consent

- Mischief under $5,000

- Failure to comply with a probation order

OPP says the name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim. The individual was held for a bail hearing at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray