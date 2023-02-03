Impaired motorist charged driving erratically on Barron Canyon Rd in Petawawa

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver following a traffic complaint on Barron Canyon Road in the Town of Petawawa.

Police report that on February 1st, 2023, OPP received a call just after 4:00 p.m. The call was a complaint, claiming a motorist was driving all over the roadway on Barron Canyon Road in the Town of Petawawa. Officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, a breathalizer was used by the officers which resulted in 52-year-old, Kevin Ryan from Greater Madawaska being charged with impaired driving.

As a result of the charges, the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on March 7th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray