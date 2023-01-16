Impaired motorist charged driving stolen vehicle in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with both theft of a motor vehicle and impaired driving following a traffic stop in Quinte West. The incident took place on January 11th, 2023, just before 7:00 p.m., Quinte West OPP was dispatched to a business on Roblin Road for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Through investigation, police learned that the vehicle in question was reported stolen from the City of Belleville. Police say that the driver also demonstrated obvious signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving as well as possession of property obtained by crime. The accused was transported to the Quinte West OPP Detachment for further testing where his blood alcohol levels were determined to be above the legal limit.

As a result of the investigation, 45-year-old Dale Kahler from Central Hastings was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Theft over $5000

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray