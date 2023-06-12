Impaired motorist charged driving through locked gates at Napanee Fairgrounds

Impaired driving charges have been laid after a man drove through the locked gates at the Napanee Fairgrounds. Ontario Provincial Police explain that on June 10th, 2023 just before 6:00 p.m., officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a vehicle that had just driven through the fairground gates.

Officers located the vehicle and determined that the lone driver was showing signs of impairment and an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing. Police say no injuries were sustained by the driver and there was minor damage to the fairground gate.

As a result of the investigation, OPP officers arrested and charged 46-year-old James Brownlee from Belleville with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Police say the accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on June 27th, 2023. The accused's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray