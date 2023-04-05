Impaired motorist charged stunt driving in Amherstview, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington (L&A) County say on April 3rd, 2023 at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers were patrolling through the Loyalist Plaza in Amherstview, Loyalist Township. Police observed the vehicle being driven in an erratic manner and initiated a traffic stop on Bath Road.

Officers at the scene determined that the driver was showing signs of impairment and an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for processing.

As a result, the driver 31-year-old Sheldon Welch from Amherstview, Ontario was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Driving while under suspension

- Drive motor vehicle - perform a stunt

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee at a later date. The OPP says there are committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario's roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray