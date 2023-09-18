Impaired, suspended driver charged following traffic complaint on Hwy.17
Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew has released information on a recent impaired driver arrest that took place on Highway 417 in McNab-Braeside. OPP says they made the arrest around 9:00 p.m. on September 6th, 2023.
Police explain that they responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17, regarding a vehicle travelling in the eastbound lanes. OPP officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle which had travelled onto Highway 417.
As a result of the investigation that followed, the person behind the wheel, 41-year-old Misty Marie Nordstrom from Thunder Bay was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Driving while under suspension
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 25th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
