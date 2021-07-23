Impairment charge after collision in South Frontenac Township

Frontenac OPP have charged a driver with impairment after a collision on Rd. 38 in South Frontenac Township.

Police say they responded to the collision on Monday just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers say they spoke with the driver and administered a screening device. As a result, the driver was taken to the detachment for further testing.

59-year-old John Posadowski of South Frontenac Township was arrested and charged with operation while impaired.

Police say the driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on August 19th.