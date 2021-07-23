iHeartRadio
Impairment charge after collision in South Frontenac Township

OPP

Frontenac OPP have charged a driver with impairment after a collision on Rd. 38 in South Frontenac Township. 

Police say they responded to the collision on Monday just after 5:30 p.m. 

Officers say they spoke with the driver and administered a screening device. As a result, the driver was taken to the detachment for further testing. 

59-year-old John Posadowski of South Frontenac Township was arrested and charged with operation while impaired. 

Police say the driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on August 19th. 

