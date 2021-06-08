Impairment charge laid after traffic complaint in Bonnechere Valley
An impairment charge has been laid after Killaloe OPP responded to a traffic complaint involving a pickup truck.
Police say they responded to the complaint on May 30th at around 11:25 a-m on Highway 41 in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
OPP say they were able to locate a vehicle and make an arrest.
32-year-old Derek Dombroskie was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Killaloe court tomorrow.