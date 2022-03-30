Impairment charges after car spotted with no lights on Hwy. 401

One person faces impairment charges after a traffic stop on Hwy. 401 in Tyendinaga Township.

The Lennox and Addington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say officers were on general patrol when they noticed a vehicle with no lights on travelling eastbound on the 401.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, who police say was showing signs of impairment.

32-year-old Dustin Lapenskie of Napanee faces the following charges:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Greater Napanee court on April 19.