Impairment charges after traffic stop in Bonnechere Valley

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid impairment charges after a traffic stop in Bonnechere Valley.

Police conducted the traffic stop Sunday at around 1:15 a.m. for a pick-up truck on Bonnechere St. West.

After an investigation, 36-year-old Ashley Anne-Marie Russell was charged with operating a conveyance while impaired and operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mg of alcohol.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on December 7th.