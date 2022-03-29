Impairment charges laid after rollover collision in South Frontenac Township

Impairment charges have been laid after a rollover collision in South Frontenac Township.

The Sharbot Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle collision at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on Bellrock Rd.

Police say the crash scene indicated that the motor vehicle left the road and came to rest upside down in a ditch.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

47-year-old Shawn Rumboldt of Kingston faces the following charges:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs CC Sec. 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) CC Sec. 320.14(1)(b)

The accused had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

The accused was released to appear in a Kingston court on May 5th.