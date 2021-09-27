Impersonating a police officer incident in Bissett Creek

Ontario Provincial Police say they are actively investigating an incident where someone impersonated a police officer.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say the incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, when a driver was pulled over on Hwy. 17 near McIssac Dr. in the Bissett Creek area.

The driver of the black vehicle activated police style emergency blue lights during the improper stop.

After the suspect requested the victim drive to another road, it is alleged the suspect then assaulted the victim.

No injuries are being reported.

Police are looking for a suspect described as the following:

Caucasian

Approximately 35-40 years-of-age,

About 5'8" (173 cm) in height.

Spoke clear English

Wearing clothing that included an OPP shoulder patch

Wearing a blue hat

The suspect's vehicle is decribed as an older black sedan that is unmarked. The sedan is equipped with emergency blue lights in the front grill.

Anyone who may have witnessed the traffic stop or has more information is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (613) 735-0188. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca