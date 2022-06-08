In-person convocation ceremonies at SLC's Brockville campus

St Lawrence College's Brockville campus will be holding in-person convocation ceremonies on June 10.

Two ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will be for students graduating from programs in the School of Allied Health and School of Nursing.

The 1:30 p.m. ceremony will be for students graduating from programs in the schools of Arts, Media and Design, Business, Community Services, Interdisciplinary Studies and Pathways, and Skilled Trades.

