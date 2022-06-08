iHeartRadio
In-person convocation ceremonies at SLC's Brockville campus

The sign outside St. Lawrence College in Brockville, Ont. is shown on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

St Lawrence College's Brockville campus will be holding in-person convocation ceremonies on June 10. 

Two ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 

The 10 a.m. ceremony will be for students graduating from programs in the School of Allied Health and School of Nursing.

The 1:30 p.m. ceremony will be for students graduating from programs in the schools of Arts, Media and Design, Business, Community Services, Interdisciplinary Studies and Pathways, and Skilled Trades.
 

