In-person convocation ceremonies at SLC's Brockville campus
St Lawrence College's Brockville campus will be holding in-person convocation ceremonies on June 10.
Two ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The 10 a.m. ceremony will be for students graduating from programs in the School of Allied Health and School of Nursing.
The 1:30 p.m. ceremony will be for students graduating from programs in the schools of Arts, Media and Design, Business, Community Services, Interdisciplinary Studies and Pathways, and Skilled Trades.
-
Borutski inquest hears recommendations for tackling intimate partner violenceA coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women killed by a man they were in previous relationships with is hearing recommendations for addressing gender-based and intimate partner violence.
-
Tobacco and marijuana seized at Collins Bay InstitutionContraband and unauthorized items were seized at Collins Bay Institution over the weekend.
-
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County for second straight dayFor the second straight day, zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
Family of seven displaced after structure fire on Centre St.One person received medical attention after a structure fire on Centre St. forced a family of seven to be displaced.
-
60th death from COVID-19 in KFL&A since start of pandemic60 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
-
One person arrested after allegedly threatening store clerkOne person has been arrested after they were alleged to have threatened a store clerk and resisted arrest.
-
$1 million donation towards MRI at Brockville General HospitalThe Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced a $1 million dollar donation from the Carolyn Sifton Foundation towards MRI for the Brockville General Hospital.
-
Two area youths charged after mischief at building at Riverside ParkThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged two area youths related to mischief at a building at Riverside Park.
-
'Unique smoker barbeque' stolen from home in PembrokeThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of what they call a "unique smoker barbeque"