In-person registration for swimming lessons cancelled Monday

In-person pool registration at the Pembroke Memorial Centre was cancelled Monday.

The City of Pembroke says this was due to increased COVID-19 safety measures.

Staff at the pool will be taking registration over the phone starting today at 9:30 a.m.

Registration continues until January 8th, with lessons set to start the week of January 10th.

The city is asking for patience for those looking to register as they expect a large volume of calls. Those interested are asked to only leave one voice message.

Any questions about registration or lessons are to be directed to the pool at 613-735-6821 ext 1506 or via email at pool@pembroke.ca.