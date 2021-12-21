iHeartRadio
In-person registration for swimming lessons cancelled Monday

In-person pool registration at the Pembroke Memorial Centre was cancelled Monday. 

The City of Pembroke says this was due to increased COVID-19 safety measures. 

Staff at the pool will be taking registration over the phone starting today at 9:30 a.m. 

Registration continues until January 8th, with lessons set to start the week of January 10th. 

The city is asking for patience for those looking to register as they expect a large volume of calls. Those interested are asked to only leave one voice message. 

Any questions about registration or lessons are to be directed to the pool at 613-735-6821 ext 1506 or via email at pool@pembroke.ca.

