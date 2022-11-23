Inaugural session of Renfrew County Council

At the Renfrew County Council Inaugural Session on November 23rd, 2022, local municipal representatives will be taking their Oath of Office.

As County Councillors being their four-year term of council, the nomination of Councillor Peter Emon for Warden will also be affirmed by County Council. The Warden role is held for a one-year term. Only Councillors can fill this role and they must be nominated by a current Councillor.

Mayors from other local councils will be in attendance, along with other distinguished guests. Each is on hand at the session to bring good wishes to the new council.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray