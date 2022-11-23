Inaugural session of Renfrew County Council
At the Renfrew County Council Inaugural Session on November 23rd, 2022, local municipal representatives will be taking their Oath of Office.
As County Councillors being their four-year term of council, the nomination of Councillor Peter Emon for Warden will also be affirmed by County Council. The Warden role is held for a one-year term. Only Councillors can fill this role and they must be nominated by a current Councillor.
Mayors from other local councils will be in attendance, along with other distinguished guests. Each is on hand at the session to bring good wishes to the new council.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Junior Farmers Bottle Drive for local food banksBottle Drive organized by Renfrew County Junior Farmers' raises funds for The Phoenix Centre and local food banks. Drop-offs are set up for Saturday, November 26th at Cobden Fairgrounds with pick-ups available from Arnprior to Petawawa.
-
Aquatarium Holiday Train back on the tracksYou can take a ride around the River of Lights in Brockville on the Aquatarium Holiday Train starting the weekend of November 25th and running every weekend until the end of the year.
-
Youth called to shovel driveways for volunteer hoursAfter a local Volunteer Centre received a flood of calls with a weekend dump of snow, High School students are being invited to pick up the shovel and help a neighbour while working on their community volunteer hours.
-
Fentanyl among drugs seized in South Glengarry traffic stopOntario Provincial Police in South Glengarry has arrested and charged the driver and passenger in the traffic stop, after several drugs were seized from the vehicle, including cocaine and fentanyl.
-
Kingston Police search for two suspects using a stolen debit cardPolice look for two suspects after using a debit card stolen from a garage earlier in November. The suspects were captured on a security camera while using the stolen card at multiple North End stories.
-
Christmas lawn decorations raise funds for Humane SocietyA local Kingston couple decorates their front lawn with a Christmas display to bring holiday cheer and raise funds for the Humane Society.
-
Impaired driver with false license charged in Quinte WestA 57-year-old woman from Quinte West is facing multiple offences after officers received reports of a car travelling all over Highway 401. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the investigation led to charges of impaired having false identification.
-
Vehicle crashes into Pembroke Regional HospitalOntario Provincial Police and Pembroke Fire Department responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Pembroke Regional Hospital's tower D. No injuries were reported and it did not cause issues with hospital systems.
-
Stunt driver charged travelling 118 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone30-year-old driver from Gatineau was charged with stunt driving after being stopped travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.