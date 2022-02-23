Increase in stolen motor vehicles in Renfrew County

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are warning of an increase in stolen motor vehicles.

OPP say between February 4th and 21st, officers investigated four stolen vehicle incidents in the Arnprior area.

Three of those cases involved the owner leaving their vehicle idling as they run into a store or restaurant.

The other theft involved a vehicle with keys left in the ignition.

Police also say on February 16th, officers investigated a theft form a motor vehicle where a window was smashed and the victim's groceries, along with cash, had been stolen.

Anyone with information into any of these incidents is asked to contact Renfrew OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.