Increased charges laid in Russell County following OPP traffic blitz

Ontario Provincial Police in Russell and Embrun teamed up with the Long Sault TIME Team of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation to conduct a Traffic Enforcement Initiative in Russell County.

The blitz took place on April 4th, 2023 and resulted in the following charges being laid:

- Over 30 speeding charges

- Around 10 other "Highway Traffic Act" charges (expired plates, no driver's license, plate not entirely visible)

- 1 stunt charge (driver recorded travelling 99 km/h in a 50 km/h zone coming up to a school zone)

During the same initiative, OPP says officers conducted multiple Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspections, that resulted in several Commercial Motor Vehicles being placed out of service for various mechanical defects, and drivers charged with various offences related to weight violations, documentation and vehicle maintenance and inspection.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray