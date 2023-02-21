Increased noise in Garrison Petawawa due to training exercises
The Department of National Defence is advising the public that there will be an increase in noise levels in the area of Garrison Petawawa due to training exercises. The training is expected to continue from February 21st to 24th, 2023.
In a release, the Department of Defence says that "the increase in noise is due to the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery conducting an exercise on the outskirts of the Garrison Petawawa Training Area." Adding that "this exercise is crucial in ensuring that our members receive the necessary training to maintain their high level of readiness for future deployments and training."
The Department of Defence concludes by saying that they regret any inconvenience the exercise and noise may cause during the training time, adding they appreciate the public's understanding during this period.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Traffic stop in Pembroke leads to criminal chargesA 52-year-old from Mississauga is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Bell Street and Mackay Street in Pembroke. The driver had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.
-
Two arrested following property damage at Brockville Retirement HomeA 39-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have been charged following the execution of a warrant in relation to property damage at the Royal Brock Retirement Home, on Stewart Blvd.
-
Brockville Police respond to knife threat at General HospitalA 24-year-old male was released into the custody of the Brockville General Hospital after he was reportedly standing out front of the facility threatening with a knife. Responding officers did not locate a knife on the man, however, they did find a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
-
Reminder from OPP after charging several impaired driversOntario Provincial Police report three impaired drivers being arrested and charged over three days in Stormont Dundas & Glengarry. Police taking the chance to urge drivers to remain committed to saving lives on the roads by choosing to not consume alcohol or drugs before driving.
-
Funding opportunities for growing Kingston businessesThe Starter Company Plus program has re-opened through Kingston Economic Development. Offering business training and personalized coaching with an opportunity for microgrants of up to $5,000.
-
Napanee resident charged following extensive drug trafficking investigationA search warrant execution on Dundas Street West in Napanee came as a result of a drug trafficking investigation launched by OPP in January 2023. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested and charged a 36-year-old man, also seizing various items including fentanyl.
-
Driver charged in Loyalist Twp. over three times legal alcohol limitA 62-year-old woman from Loyalist Township has been charged after a traffic complaint in the area of Main Street in Bath. OPP say that the investigation revealed that the driver was three and a half times over the legal alcohol limit.
-
Pembroke resident charged driving stolen vehicleA 35-year-old Pembroke resident charged when Upper Ottawa Valley OPP observed the man driving a vehicle which they knew had been previously reported as stolen. Police say that during the investigation a male was identified and arrested.
-
Nine charges laid following traffic stop in Pembroke35-year-old Pembroke resident charged following a traffic stop on Bennett Street in the City of Pembroke. The vehicle was searched where a quantity of illegal drugs were located, the accused also faces several outstanding charges.