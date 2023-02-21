Increased noise in Garrison Petawawa due to training exercises

The Department of National Defence is advising the public that there will be an increase in noise levels in the area of Garrison Petawawa due to training exercises. The training is expected to continue from February 21st to 24th, 2023.

In a release, the Department of Defence says that "the increase in noise is due to the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery conducting an exercise on the outskirts of the Garrison Petawawa Training Area." Adding that "this exercise is crucial in ensuring that our members receive the necessary training to maintain their high level of readiness for future deployments and training."

The Department of Defence concludes by saying that they regret any inconvenience the exercise and noise may cause during the training time, adding they appreciate the public's understanding during this period.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray