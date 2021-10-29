Increased pedestrian traffic expected at Downtown Pumpkin Treats event

The Pembroke Business Improvement Area is warning of increased pedestrian traffic on Saturday, as it hosts the annual Downtown Pumpkin Treats event.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.

The BIA is warning residents to use extra caution when driving through the downtown.

If you are driving through Lake St. as there could be groups of pedestrians crossing at the corner of Victoria St. and Lake St.