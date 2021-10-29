Increased pedestrian traffic expected at Downtown Pumpkin Treats event
The Pembroke Business Improvement Area is warning of increased pedestrian traffic on Saturday, as it hosts the annual Downtown Pumpkin Treats event.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.
The BIA is warning residents to use extra caution when driving through the downtown.
If you are driving through Lake St. as there could be groups of pedestrians crossing at the corner of Victoria St. and Lake St.
-
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyZero new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A13 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Fatal collision in Elizabethtown-Kitley TownshipThe Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.
-
Ontario legislature condemns member's COVID-19 posts, calls for apologyOntario's legislature has unanimously called on Independent member Randy Hillier to apologize for ``a string of disreputable conduct'' in the context of COVID-19.
-
Four new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkFour new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyCOVID-19 activity remains low in Renfrew County.
-
18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
-
Local couple pledges $10,000 to Cancer Care campaignAndrew Chenard and Dan Laverdure are pledging $10,000 to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care campaign.