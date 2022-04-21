Increased wait times at Pembroke Regional Hospital

The Pembroke Regional Hospital says it is currently experiencing increased wait times in the Emergency Department.

In a release, the hospital says it is due to a number of factors.

The hospital cited an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, resulting in the hospital dealing with more COVID-19 related visits to emergency.

PRH also cited more COVID-19 related absences among hospital workers, leading to staffing challenges.

"We certainly understand the frustration this may cause our patients, and we want our community to know that PRH staff and physicians are working as quickly and safely as possible to ensure appropriate and timely care is received by all," said PRH President and CEO Pierre Noel in a release.

The hospital says it is continuing to ensure that "appropriate and timely care is received by all."

It was noted that for those still needing to go to the Emergency Department that the order in which a resident can be seen by physician is determined based on urgency of health status, not based on arrival at the Emergency Department.