Indigenous art exhibit installed at St.Lawrence College Brockville
A new Indigenous art exhibit has been installed at the Brockville campus of St.Lawrence College. The exhibit entitled 'Hope and Healing Canada' was created by Metis artist Tracey-Mae Chambers.
The exhibit was installed at the Marianne van Silfhout Gallery at St.Lawrence College on September 7th. The intention behind the piece is to raise awareness for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th. The artist Chambers, looks to broach the subject of decolonization and highlight our connections to one another.
The exhibit will be on display in the Gallery until October 30th, members of the public are encouraged to come to observe and reflect.
For more information on the artist visit: www.traceymae.com.
To RSVP and for more information contact: communications@sl.on.ca
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
