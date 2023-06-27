Indigenous Business Expo coming to Pembroke this fall

Kitchissippi Productions, an Indigenous-owned visionary production company, say they are proud to announce the highly anticipated Indigenous Business Expo, set to take place on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre in Pembroke, Ontario. The event aims to celebrate Indigenous entrepreneurship, foster economic reconciliation, and create meaningful connections within the Indigenous business community.

Kitchissippi Productions say they are passionate about empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth in Indigenous communities. With a strong vision and mission, their goal is to create communities where everyone belongs. They will aim to achieve this by partnering with ambitious, community-driven organizations to develop dynamic virtual, hybrid, and in-person events that drive positive change and make a lasting impact.

"Our vision is to create inclusive and thriving communities through events such as the Indigenous Business Expo," said Dorian Pearce, CEO of Kitchissippi Productions. "By celebrating Indigenous entrepreneurship and promoting economic reconciliation, we aim to strengthen the Indigenous business community and contribute to the prosperity of Indigenous-owned businesses."

The Indigenous Business Expo will serve as a platform to showcase the remarkable achievements and contributions of Indigenous-owned businesses across various industries.

"At Kitchissippi Productions, we believe that events should not only be memorable but also create meaningful connections," added Pearce. "By bringing together Indigenous entrepreneurs, non-profit service providers, and the wider business community, we aim to foster collaboration, drive economic reconciliation, and create a lasting impact on Indigenous communities."

Exhibitor registration for Indigenous-owned businesses and non-profit service providers is now open. Spaces for non-profit service providers will be limited to maximize the participation of Indigenous-owned businesses.

For more information about the Indigenous Business Expo, including sponsorship opportunities, exhibitor registration, and event updates, please visit www.kitchissippi.productions/expo

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray